The Witcher 3 Grammar of the Path Mod Vastly Improves the Game’s Text

The Witcher 3 Grammar of the Path mod is a new mod that aims to clean up the text and introduce missing text from the bestiary.

This new mod, created by paulr0013, edits more than 1,000 lines to present accurate text in the game's journal, quest, glossary, and more to enhance immersion. The mod also adds missing text from character and bestiary journal entries.

-- some of the entries in the journal are plain wrong and do not match what happens in the game. This subtly revises many of them to match events in the game. Missing Text -- many of the character and bestiary journal entries are missing text. Not because it wasn't added by the .w2phase or .journal, but because it was never written. This adds some subtle, lore-friendly entries for uniformity and consistency.

The Witcher 3 Grammar of the Path mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game has been rated for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this week, hinting at the imminent release of the next-gen upgrade announced last year.