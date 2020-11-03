The Witcher 3 Fast Travel Loading Is Almost Instant on Xbox Series X

The Witcher 3 seems to run extremely well on Xbox Series even without the next-gen update announced two months ago.

A new gameplay video shared by rubhen925 on YouTube shows the popular role-plòaying game running on the Xbox Series X. The game not only seems to have very good performance, but it also loads incredibly fast, with fast travel loading being almost instant.

This is some gameplay of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Xbox Series X. This is the Xbox One version of the game played on the Series X.

The Witcher 3 is getting, as already mentioned, a next-gen update that will introduce new visual improvements as well as ray tracing support and faster loading times. All owners of the original releases will get the new update for free.

Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content. The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The next-gen edition will launch on a yet to be confirmed release date.