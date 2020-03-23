The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition 4.90 Introduces Combat Stance Options

A new version of The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition mod has been released online, introducing more gameplay tweaks that should make the experience more balanced.

The 4.90 version introduces combat stance options, which increase combat variety, as well as an increased default Roach carryweight and several other tweaks. You can find the full changelog below.

Looted items will now almost always go to the stash to alleviate the inventory item ID overflow.

Alleviated item ID overflow further by changing tooltip, alchemy and crafting menu functionality in checking item stats.

Added combat stance options.

Fixed some unlocalized text.

Raised default Roach carryweight.

Fixed manual counter type selection not working correctly with a controller.

Added the ability to drop items directly from the horse stash.

Disabled some non-essential situational requirements to make finishers more common.

Fixed corvo bianco armor stand display for the master armorer quest.

Changed the default dodge frames to start earlier, making dodging a bit more viable.

Fixed quests that remove potions or bombs reducing the item’s quantity counter to 0.

Re-enabled the witcher sense ambient sounds effects to be able to hear enemies who display sound markers

Mod options now get initialized when the main menu gets loaded.

More information on The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition can be found on Nexus Mods. It introduces major gameplay changes that make it way more challenging.

Are you tired of the same old banal activities that the vanilla game offers you? Are you looking for complex and challenging gameplay that will stimulate your mind, body and soul? Are you looking for the answers to life's most daunting questions? Well look no further than the The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition, the result of years of toil and rumination, all conducted with a burning passion and with one singular purpose in mind: IMMERSION.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.