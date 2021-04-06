The Witcher 3 A Night to Remember New Standalone Quest Continues the Story of the Blood and Wine DLC

A new The Witcher 3 fanmade standalone quest has been released online, a new quest that introduces new content that continues the story of the Blood and Wine DLC expansion.

A Night to Remember, which continues Orianna's story after the events of Blood and Wine, features both old and new characters, voice acting, new assets, a special reward more. This new quest also feels true to the vanilla The Witcher 3 experience, forcing players to make some decisions that will impact the story.

A Night to Remember is a completely new adventure featuring characters new and old! You can enjoy new writing, cutscenes, voice acting, assets, a special reward, and some difficult decisions... This quest continues the events of Blood & Wine, so it's required that you've completed main story of this DLC. Also it's recommended to complete/watch "Blood Simple" Orianna's quest (Unseen Elder path) to avoid spoilers and misunderstandings. Suggested level for comfort walkthrough: 50

NG+ technically is supported and tested.

Depth of Field feature was adjusted for all scenes (but in some moments it still may be a bit blurry, so I'd recommend to play without DOF).

The Witcher 3 A Night to Remember quest can be downloaded from Nexus Mods. The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. An updated version of the game will be released this year on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.