The Vivo X Fold+ Goes Official with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Better Battery, and New Colors

Furqan Shahid
Sep 26, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT
Vivo X Fold+

Vivo has launched the new Vivo X Fold+ and yes, it is a sequel to the original X Fold and this one comes with a brand new chipset. For starters, the phone comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which offers up to a 30% reduction in power consumption along with a 10% increase in performance.

Aside from the new and improved chipset, you are also getting a battery upgrade and it now has a 4,730 mAh capacity, which is a boost from 4,600 mAh. This combined with a better and improved chipset, the new flagship foldable should deliver a better battery across the entire board.

The New and Improved Vivo X Fold+ Wants to Take on Samsung's Latest and Greatest Foldable

Additionally, the Vivo X Fold+ also comes with 80W wired charging but wireless charging remains at 50W, which is still more than enough.

The new Vivo X Fold+ comes with an 8-inch foldable display, ultra-thin glass, and a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel that can go as low as 1Hz. However, the most surprising thing is that both the external display and the internal display have ultra-sonic fingerprint sensors, which is something that we have not seen on a foldable before.

The hinge of the Vivo X Fold+ can stay open at several angles, allowing the phone to be used for multimedia, video call, or other applications. Vivo has made sure that they have optimized the speakers in such a way that the speech comes out loud and clear in whatever setup you are using the phone in.

On the back, the Vivo X Fold+  brings a 50-megapixel module, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a duo of telephoto cameras.

Last but not the least, the Vivo X Fold+  comes in a new colorway called the Huaxia Red and it is covered in faux leather like the two original colors. Vivo has also designed a matching faux leather cover but you will have to purchase that separately, assuming that you have not preordered the phone.

Speaking of a preorder, the Vivo X Fold+ can now be preordered in China and will be going on sale on 29th, later this month. The base 12/256GB model is priced at CNY 10,000 ($1,400/€1,450), and the 12/512GB upgrade is CNY 11,000. Select lucky buyers can win a 50W wireless charger and a protective case if they preorder the new foldable and the deal is valid until October 7, however, in limited quantities.

