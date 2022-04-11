Vivo X Fold Goes Official with an Attractive Design and a Lot of Features

Rumors about the Vivo X Fold started some time ago and they reached a point where we knew everything about the device and more. Well, the company has decided to put all the rumors to rest today and has decided to finally announce the new foldable in China and well, it is everything one would want and more.

The Vivo X Fold directly competes against the Galaxy Z Fold 3 by bringing a smartphone screen on the outside and a tablet-sized foldable display on the inside. The external screen is a 6.53-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED panel while the foldable display is an 8.03-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED panel.

Pixel 6 Pro Users Might Finally Get Face Unlock

The Vivo X Fold is an Impressive Next-Gen Foldable

Vivo X Fold does bring ultra-thin glass on the folding screen for better protection and the company has also claimed that the screen is certified for up to 300,000 folds. Which would translate to folding and unfolding a device 80 times a day for 10 years, certainly an impressive number.

Much like the Galaxy Z Fold series, the Vivo X Fold's screen can be rotated between 60 and 120 degrees like a laptop screen. The company also claims that the internal display is crease-free.

The stand-out feature that the Vivo X Fold brings is that it uses two ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors, one for each screen. This is definitely a big departure from all the other foldable smartphones on the market.

The Vivo X Fold gains an edge over the competition by bringing the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 4,600 mAh battery, 66W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

Snapchat Now Has a New Lens to Help You Learn American Sign Language

For the optics, the Vivo X Fold brings a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel 5x periscope camera. Both screens have a punch-hole cutout delivering 16-megapixel cameras on both displays.

The Vivo X Fold also comes with an alert slider, the phone is also running OriginOS which is exclusive to China only. The phone is available in China with faux leather back and it starts at starting at 8,999 yuan (~$1,413) for the 12GB/256GB model. There’s also a 9,999 yuan (~$1,570) variant, packing 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Sadly, Vivo does not plan on releasing the phone outside China based on their last remark but hopefully, this would soon change.