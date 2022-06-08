The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition to Relaunch This Year

Japanese developer Q-Games announced that The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition will launch later this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with enhancements on the most recent console, as a premium title with peer-to-peer multiplayer and no microtransactions. You may recall that Q-Games managed to get back the IP from Sony in November 2021.

Here's an overview of some changes planned by developers for this new edition.

The Tomorrow Children IP Is Back with Q-Games; Re-launch Coming

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition takes place within an alternate future following a failed experiment to unite the minds of all humanity. The return of civilisation now lies in the hands of Projection Clones; new life forms capable of venturing deep into the Void in search of preserved human survivors. Only through their determination and cooperation may humanity be restored. Players are invited to explore over 40 enigmatic islands to mine resources, unearth treasure and begin rebuilding what was lost, all while collaborating with other Projection Clones online. The upcoming release of The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition also brings with it a series of new features that include multiple new islands to discover, an in-depth tutorial, never before seen items and new ways to play.

Q-Games Founder and Game Director Dylan Cuthbert said in a statement:

Today marks an incredibly special day for our team here in Kyoto, as we reveal full details of our game’s revival. The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition seemed an appropriate title for the years-long project we embarked on to resurrect The Tomorrow Children for our fans, who never gave up on the game even after it went offline. We’ve focused on improvements to help those new to the game get started, made changes based on feedback from veteran players, and added in a series of new islands, items, and ways to play. This wealth of changes allowed us to rebalance the game in new and exciting ways and I’m already looking forward to visiting player towns when we launch later this year!

Check out the announcement trailer of The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition below.