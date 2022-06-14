The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Asymmetrical Horror Game Comes to PC and Consoles in 2023

A new asymmetrical horror game was announced today during the Xbox and Bethesda extended showcase. This game is produced by Gun interactive in collaboration with Sumo Nottingham and will be launched on consoles and PC come 2023. The game in question is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and as you'd expect, it's going to be available on Game Pass.

This announcement came with a gameplay trailer which you can watch below:

As you can see above, the trailer features the iconic Slaughter Family and their Victims, the trailer showcases the familiar frights and sights of the original film along with a host of grisly surprises, while also sharing details on expanded platform availability and the upcoming release window which, as we stated before, is slated to be in 2023.

Daniel Nixon, the Director of Communications at Gun Interactive, said the following in a press release:

Since the reveal, one of the main questions we've received has been ‘when will we see gameplay footage?’ We're fortunate to be able to celebrate this news alongside the gameplay our community has been anxious to see and bring them further details on when they can expect to get their hands on the game to experience it for themselves. We hope that fans are as excited for the Uncut Trailer of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as we are to show it to them.

Meanwhile, the Gun Interactive executive producer Ismael Vicens, added the following:

The community asked, and we're thrilled to answer that our partners at Sumo were able to create a plan to bring The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to the Xbox One and PlayStation®4 platforms in a way that preserves the gameplay and visual tone of the title while giving players what they have been asking for. It was important to us to enable every fan of the franchise to experience our vision for the game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is slated to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam. As stated before, the game was revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase and thus, it was announced that it will be available on day 1 with Xbox Game Pass.