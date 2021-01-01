The Streacom ST-DB4 Fanless Chassis is Available For Purchase

The Streacom ST-DB4 PC case is a small form factor case that features a bi-symmetrical design and uses 4 mm thick side panels. This case comes in three different colors, these colors being Silver, Black, and Titanium. The Silver and Titanium color scheme is currently available, with a price for the Silver version being £297.90 or roughly $360. The titanium version features a lowered price tag of £271.30 or roughly $330.

The Streacom ST-DB4 PC case features a Bi-Symmetrical chassis with thick aluminum side panels allowing for a fanless design

The Streacom ST-DB4 PC case features a bi-symmetrical design with a full aluminum body, and this allows the PC to look fantastic in nearly any setup. This bi-symmetrical design uses the aluminum panels to offer a fantastic exterior and as a heat sink for cooling the internal components. This case features 260 mm x 260 mm x 270 mm, having an incredibly square design. This case's front IO offers just two USB 3.0 ports, and these ports are downward-facing to ensure that the design of this PC case is unbroken.

Akasa Announces the Turing QLX, A Fanless case for the Intel NUC 9 Pro

For compatibility, this PC case can accommodate an ITX motherboard, a dual-slot full-height PCIe card; this card can support a maximum length of 200 mm and a height of up to 110 mm. This case can support up to five 3.5" drives or twelve 2.5" drives, which allows for extensive storage options in this very small PC case. This case comes with six 2.5" or 3.5" drive brackets supplied, allowing for many storage combinations. The Streacom ST-DB4 PC case can be powered by either Streamcom's ST-ZF240 or a Nano Series power supply.

For cooling, the Streacom ST-DB4 PC case uses four 6 mm heat pipes connected to a single side panel offering a cooling TDP of up to 65 watts. This cooling capacity can be expanded if using the ST-LH6, expanding the potential cooling up to 110 watts.

This case is currently available for purchase, with three different color schemes, The Streacom ST-DB4 PC case currently has two colors in stock, Silver, and Titanium color scheme is currently available with a price for the Silver version being £297.90 or roughly $360 while the titanium version featuring a lowered price tag of £271.30 or roughly $330. The black color scheme is currently not in stock but is expected to have a price of £297.90 or roughly $360.