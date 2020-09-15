The Sony A7C is an Ultra-Compact Full Frame Camera for Just $1,800

After leaking just a few days ago, the Sony A7C is finally official, and as expected, this is the ultra-compact full-frame camera by Sony. A lot of us were hoping for the successor to the A7III, but Sony had other plans altogether.

By no means, the A7C by Sony is a bad camera. As a matter of fact, for anyone who is looking for a good full-frame mirrorless camera by Sony in a smaller package, this is a great deal, to begin with. Sony took the, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach with many aspects of the device, and for the most part, they have worked as the camera remains to be one of the better options in the market.

PlayStation 5 Sales Forecast Cut By 4 Million, Citing Chip Shortages

The Sony A7C is a Small Mirrorless Camera That Delivers a 24-Megapixel Full-Frame Sensor, In-body Stabilization and More

In short, the A7C is just a Sony A7III; it is going to ship with the same 24-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, you have up to 5 stops of IBIS, and oversampled 4K/30 frames per second but only on 8-bit video capture. The camera can shoot at up to 30 frames per second, and the body itself is just 1% heavier than the A6600; the flagship crop sensor camera. The camera also records Sony's S-Log2, S-Log3, HLG, along with 120FPS in full-HD.

You also have a 2.36M dot EVF with a 0.59x magnification, a fully-articulating LCD screen for vloggers. You are also getting a single UHS-II card slot, a separate microphone and headphone jack, and a USB Type C for charging and data transfer. You can look at all the features on this nice video that Sony has provided below.

The whole purpose of the A7C is to ensure that Sony introduces a smaller full-frame camera that is great for travellers and vloggers alike without cutting a lot of corners in the first place, and Sony has succeeded in doing so, as well. The camera measures at just 4.9 inches x 2.8 inches x 2.2 inches (124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm) and weigh in at just 509 grams. This makes the A7C the lightest and the smallest full-frame camera that has IBIS.

PlayStation 5 New Stunning Ad Released Online

Sony is also releasing the "world's smallest and lightest full-frame zoom lens", this new collapsible FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens is pretty impressive but considering how it is a kit lens with a narrow aperture, we doubt that it is going to win any awards. You are getting 3 aspherical lens elements, and Sony does promise that it will deliver a sharp image despite the small size. Below, you can find the pictures for the Sony A7C along with the new lens.



















As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the Sony A7C is available for preorder starting today at just $1,800 for the body, and $2,100 for the kit lens. The shipping is going to start in October.

Honestly, the Sony A7C feels like a much-needed product in Sony's impressive lineup of cameras. However, it does leave us wondering if the Sony A7IV is ever going to come or not. Let us know your thoughts on this small and compact camera.