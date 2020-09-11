Sony A7C Mirrorless Camera Leaks Ahead of Official Announcement

There is no denying that Sony is making waves in the mirrorless camera industry as we speak. The recently released A7SIII happens to be one of the best full-frame cameras for those who want to have a great video shooting experience but for a lot of people, there is still a gap that is in the middle. Both the top tier A7SIII and A7RIV are flagship cameras that cost a pretty penny, and the middle child A7III is almost 2 years old. Needless to say, Sony is coming up with a new full-frame mirrorless camera that is launching in just 4 days. The A7C is supposed to be a full-frame camera in a crop body, which means that you are getting something that is compact.

There is not a lot of information available on the camera, to begin with. But today, we are getting to see leaked official renders, and the camera does look impressively small, especially when you look into the fact that this is a full-frame sensor.

The Sony A7C Appears to be Ridiculously Compact for a Full Frame Camera, Releasing on 15th September

Now we know that the camera is launching on 15th September, and so far, we have gathered some interesting specs as well. For starters, the camera is going to come with the A7III specs, meaning you will get a 24-megapixel sensor, a fully articulating screen as we have seen in the A7SIII, the same autofocus algorithm from the A7SIII, and a body shape that is similar to the A6600 with the EVF on the corner. The camera will support in-body image stabilization, and it is being marketed for YouTubers, and vloggers. You can look at the camera below, courtesy of SonyAlphaRumors.







You will also get a single card slot, along with a microphone and headphone jack, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth support. It is going to cost around 2,100 euros for the body only, and 2,399 euros for body and kit lens, which will be a collapsible 28-60mm f/4-5.6.

The Sony A7C is definitely an interesting entry to the already popular and populated Alpha lineup of mirrorless cameras. With the A7RIV being the top-tier for photography, and the A7SIII being top tier for photography. There is a chance that the A7C will serve as a balance between both; providing great photography and videography in a small package.