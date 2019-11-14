The SkyTech Shadow included a Ryzen 7 2700 (non-X) for under $900

The SkyTech Shadow is on sale at Newegg.com for up to 24% off the original price!

The SkyTech Shadows is not only a good deal currently but comes with up to three additional items for free!

The features of this discounted pre-built are a powerful (overclockable) Ryzen 7 2700 which is an eight-core sixteen thread CPU with a base clock speed of 3.2 GHz, and a max turbo clock speed of 4.1 GHz. This processor will have no issues playing the newest games and keeping very reasonable framerates, the only downside of this processor that while it is overclockable the initial multiplier from AMD themselves is set lower than the Ryzen 7 2700X.

Since the Ryzen 7 2700X has no integrated graphics, a discrete graphics card is needed, SkyTech has given the SkyTech Shadow the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, meaning that this video card is better than the standard RTX 2060 but not as powerful as the RTX 2060 TI. Since this card is an RTX series card means that this card does have Tensor cores and can run RayTracing meaning your games with this card should look amazing having realistic shadows and reflections. With RayTracing this card should be able to run most games at very high frame rates and without any stuttering in-game.

Both of these mid-high end items are housed in an amazing black case that has LEDs around the left side of the case, this case has a B450 motherboard which will allow the CPU and the GPU to connect without any issue.

Now when you buy this computer, you get three extra gifts in addition to the actual computer. The AMD gifts are the Xbox game pass for PC, along with the AMD gift that allows you to redeem for either a The OuterWorld or Borderlands 3 Game code. Those two gifts are an amazing addition to this computer purchase but since you are getting an RTX 2060, you'll also receive NVIDIA's gift of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

With all of these gifts along with the discounted make this a perfect purchase for someone Black Friday Shopping, or for someone's Christmas gift. I would suggest this to anyone without the technical know-how to build a computer but wants to start gaming at high frame rates.