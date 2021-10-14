The Samsung W22 is a Glitzy Galaxy Z Fold 3 Exclusive to China

Samsung has decided to go ahead and launch a new flagship in China that is based on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Named the Samsung W22, this new phone comes with a few design tweaks, a few more changes under the hood, along a steeper price, as well.

At first glance, the Samsung W22 has almost the exact specifications on the standard Z Fold 3. You are getting the 7.6-inch folding AMOLED screen, a 6.2-inch external display, a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and the same 12-megapixel camera array on the back.

The Samsung W22 is a Fancier Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a Lot of Bragging Rights

However, some nice touches make this phone look and feel a lot more premium. For starters, you are getting access to gold accents alongside the spine of the phone. The Samsung W22 ships with an S Pen, which also received a gold band around the upper section. You are also getting a set of custom watch-inspired UI elements.

However, the most significant change aside from the looks is that the Samsung W22 comes with 4GB more RAM instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that was launched globally. This means that you are getting 16GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage.







Of course, the phone is exclusive to Chinese markets only. If you are in China and like the combination of golden and black, then the Samsung W22 can be yours. You are going to have to shed some serious cash for it, however. The phone will run you 16,999 yuan (~$2,640), which honestly is absurd and considerably more than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that you can get your hands on around the world.

This is not the first time Samsung has launched a device that is exclusive to China. We have seen this happen before, and they always cost more than their international counterparts.

Let us know what you think about the Samsung W22.