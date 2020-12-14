The RestoMod PC’s Design is a Beige Tower with A Mock CD and Floppy Drive

Origin PC has announced the Limited Edition RestoMod PC, which is substantially different from Origin's other PCs. This PC is designed to get nostalgia from the beige coloring of the case with the mock CD and floppy drive. This design still features a tempered glass side panel to show off the internal components, which still features the beige color scheme around the PSU shroud. The RestoMod PC has a starting price of $2,072 and is currently configurable through Origin PC's configuration tool.

The Limited Edition RestoMod PC features a nostalgic design with a Mock CD and Floppy Drive on the Front Panel

The RestoMod PC case is a stylized version of the Corsair 4000D PC case, which offers a single USB 3.1 Type-C and a single USB 3.0 port. The Corsair 4000D PC case is a Mid-ATX case with high airflow and easy cable management. The main difference between the RestoMod PC and the Corsair 4000D is the design and style. The RestoMod PC case features a beige color scheme with a mock CD and floppy drive located on the front panel.

Witcher 3: 2013 Gameplay Reveal Trailer VS 2015 Build Comparison Shows Downgraded Visuals

The base configuration of the RestoMod PC features an Intel Core i5-10400 CPU, which is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. The Intel Core i5-10400 CPU features a 2.9 GHz base clock speed and a Tuboboost clock speed of 4.0 GHz. This processor features six cores and twelve threads cooled through the Corsair H100i PRO XT RGB, which features a 280 mm radiator.

This PC features the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which features 1,536 CUDA cores and a memory speed of 12 GB per second. This graphics card may not offer Ray Tracing but can offer some fantastic performance thanks to the boost clock speed of 1,770 MHz.

The base configuration of the RestoMod PC features a price of $2,072, while using Origin's PC configuration tool allows buyers to customize the internal components easily and efficiently. If buyers want to increase this system's power, configure this PC to feature the Intel Core i9-10980XE processor and an NVIDIA 24 GB GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a total of 128 GB of Corsair Vengeance 3,000 MHz RAM. This configuration raises the price of the RestoMod PC to $6,131.