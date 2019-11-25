The PulseFire Dart attack is using Qi to power their mouses

HyperX launches the PulseFire Dart Wireless RGB mouse and HyperX ChargePlay Base Qi Wireless Charger with two separate charging zones. The mouse has RGB lights incorporated into the device, offers a 2.4 GHz connection to the PC and up to 50 hours of battery life.

The HyperX PulseFire Dart is a wireless mouse that can charge without being plugged in?!

The HyperX PulseFire Dart is a Qi-compatible gaming mouse with a 16,000 DPI, 450 IPS speed, 50G acceleration and there is a total of six buttons on this mouse that are remappable making this a good gaming mouse. On top of this mouse having Qi charging compatibility, this mouse has a battery that lasts for up to 90 hours, meaning for most people the charging pad will be used maybe every other day!

The PulseFire Dart offers RGB lighting using the NGenuity RGB software which will make your mouse and ChargePlay base light up! The NGenuity 2 requires Windows 10, and the mouse itself supports Windows 7/8/8.1/10.

The ChargePlay Base does allow you to charge the mouse without ever having to plug in the included cable, although this charging station can only deliver up to 10 watts of power to a specific device or 15 watts if split between the two separate charging zones (meaning roughly 7.5 watts per device).

The ChargePlay base is symmetrical having two halves one device per side, there are circular dots to indicate where to put the devices on the pad itself, this cord and pad does end up consuming up to 24 watts. On each side, there is a LED that shows then the Qi pad is in use. The ChargePlay base's design is amazing seamlessly blending into any desk area.

This is an amazing combo, being a mouse and a charging pad, the mouse being a high DPI and having the amazing battery lasting up to 90 hours, and the ChargingPlay Base allowing you to easily charge the mouse without having to plug in a single cable!

If you have plans to upgrade your mouse and are willing to pay the premium for both the mouse and the ChargePlay base as the mouse itself is currently on Amazon for $99.99, while the ChargePlay base costs an additional $59.11 on Amazon, as the combo it would cost almost $160 to a get this wireless charging and wireless mouse set up working, but for people who hate the seeing cords and prefer wireless charging this may just be the way to go!