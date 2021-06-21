ASUS Releases the ROG Spatha X Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse!

ASUS has released the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Spatha X gaming mouse, a successor to the original ROG Spatha gaming mouse, released back in 2016. The original ROG Spatha gaming mouse also features a wireless design, while the Spatha X gaming mouse also uses a wireless design. This gaming mouse is expected to release on June 24th and is expected to feature a price tag of $150.

The Spatha X Wireless MMO gaming mouse has an expected release date of June 24th and keeps the design of the original Spatha gaming mouse

The Spatha X Wireless MMO gaming mouse can connect through a 2.4 GHz wireless connection or a USB 2.0 wired connection. This allows users to easily switch this mouse from one PC to another by having one PC connect through the wireless dongle and another through the USB cord, making it perfect for a dual-PC streaming setup.

ASUS ROG & XPG Joins Hands To Offer The First Anime-Inspired DDR4 Gaming Memory

The design of this gaming PC remains the same as the original Spatha gaming mouse, and it features RGB lighting on the palm, the mouse wheel, and the MMO buttons. In addition, the RGB lighting can be controlled through ASUS's RGB lighting software, allowing for more customization of your gaming setup.

It features a highly tuned 19,000 DPI optical sensor that delivers a higher level of accuracy, and this higher accuracy ensures that during high action moments during your gaming sessions. In addition to the optical sensor, it uses ROG Micro Switch, which features gold-plated electro-junction, giving it a 70-million-click lifespan to ensure that this gaming mouse won't fail during your next stream or gaming sessions. This new micro switch type allows for a much longer life span when compared to the Omron microswitch, which features a 20-million-click lifespan.

This gaming mouse features a fantastic battery life, allow for up to 67 hours of playtime on a full charge, or just 15 minutes of charging using the USB Type-C cord, or the charging dock can provide up to 12 hours of wireless playtime.

The Spatha X Wireless MMO gaming mouse is stated to be released on June 24th, and while no official statement regarding its price has been made, many have assumed that it will feature a price tag of $150!