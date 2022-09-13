The Pixel 7 Series Could Only Ship in Two Storage Options

Google is hosting a hardware launch event on October 6, next month. We are expected to see the Pixel Watch, the Pixel 7 series, and a new range of Nest smart home devices. Although Google has been revealing tidbits of the upcoming device, a lot about the new phones is still under the wraps. We have learned about how the Pixel Watch is going to cost more than the competition and now we have some more information on the Pixel 7 series from a reliable source.

Want a Lot of Storage on Your Google Pixel 7? Google Does Not Want You To

According to Roland Quandt, the storage options might be limited at best for the Pixel 7 series, disappointing most people who are normally in the mood to buy something with a higher storage option. Based on the information we have received from Quandt, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in two storage variants; you get to choose 128GB or 256GB. While it might be sad for some users, the story remains the same when compared to the last generation of Pixel devices.

Both new Pixels come with 128 or 256 GB. And should be shipping within 2 weeks after the launch event on Oct. 6https://t.co/gSCdoGFfVN https://t.co/2qIsedMUse — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 12, 2022

This should not really come as a surprise to anyone because the Pixel 6 series also topped at 256 gigs and the variant also did not arrive in most of the regions. Seems like Google is continuing the trend and keeping things traditional in terms of the storage options.

Furthermore, Quandt has claimed that Google will be shipping the Pixel 7 series two weeks after the launch. For those wondering, th phone is going to ship with the new Tensor G2 chipset. Additionally, the colorways are going to be Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass for the base variant and for the Pro variant, you are looking at Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel finishes.

In a world where you can get smartphones in storages that can go as high as 1TB, do you think 256GB maxed out storage is not enough? Let us know what you think about Google's decision to remain on the modest end.