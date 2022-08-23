Menu
The Outlast Trials Shows Off New Co-op Nightmares, Beta Coming in Time for Halloween

Nathan Birch
Aug 23, 2022
The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials, the new co-op horror game from Montreal-based developer Red Barrels, has suffered a few delays and setbacks since being announced back in 2019, but things seem to be progressing as during Gamescom Opening Night Live a closed beta date was revealed. We also got a look at some new gameplay, which looks to be a step up compared to what we saw last year. The lighting has been upgraded, and everything looks a bit moodier, scarier, and more disgusting. You can check out the new The Outlast Trials trailer, below.

Looks like it should be a solid screamfest with friends. Haven’t been keeping up with The Outlast Trials? Here is a brief official description for the game…

“Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit. Red Barrels invites you to experience mind-numbing terror, this time with friends. Work together and maybe you’ll survive The Outlast Trials. It’s always better to shit your pants in good company.”

As mentioned, a closed beta for The Outlast Trials will run from October 28 to November 1. Red Barrels have not yet provided details on how to sign up for the closed beta, although they are encouraging players to wishlist the game on Steam. More details about the beta will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Outlast Trials is coming to PC. Other platforms have yet to be confirmed, nor has a release window for the full-release version of the. What do you think? Are you excited to try out The Outlast Trials later this year?

