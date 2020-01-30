The Outer Worlds Gets a Switch Launch Date, Physical Release Won’t Come With a Cartridge

One of the most acclaimed games of 2019 has a Switch release date. The Outer Worlds for Switch was announced back in mid-2019, but, like a lot of third-party games, it took some additional time to port to Nintendo’s portable hybrid system. Well, now we know you’ll be able to play The Outer Worlds on the go in March. You can check out Switch announcement video from last year, below.

The Switch version of The Outer Worlds is being handled by Virtuos Games, who previously ported L.A. Noire and Starlink: Battle for Atlas to Switch, and has done a lot of support work for games like Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, Battlefield V, and many more. These guys definitely know what they’re doing. The Switch version of The Outer Worlds will come with a full-price $60 price tag, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean you get a cartridge if you buy physical – the box will just come with a download code inside.

Haven’t been keeping up with The Outer Worlds? It’s definitely worth a look if you’re into Obsidian’s games or early-2000s-era Western RPGs in general. Here’s what Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo had to say about the game in his full review…

The Outer Worlds is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from Obsidian. The first-person action RPG features a great setting, fantastic writing and remarkable, complex characters to meet. The moment-to-moment gameplay isn't as exciting, though, failing to measure up with the best in the genre. Still, there's plenty to like here as long as you know what you're getting into, not to mention the potential for a sequel to be much better, particularly if the developers had a higher budget to work with.

The Outer Worlds is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Switch version of the game flies our way on March 6.