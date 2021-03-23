The OnePlus Watch is Official with Massive 14-Day Battery and an Affordable Price

We have been hearing about the OnePlus Watch for years, and the company has finally lifted the curtains off this smartwatch during the event for the OnePlus 9 series. While the phones are certainly impressive on paper, the OnePlus Watch seems to take a safer approach. With that said, it does have a sleek design to sport, along with some other connectivity features, and you are getting some good features that make this one of the best fitness smartwatches. If you're looking for a good wearable companion for your OnePlus 9 device, this is a great offering.

The OnePlus Watch Looks to Be a Good Offering For Those Who Want to Be in the OnePlus Ecosystem

The OnePlus Watch brings a 46mm size; being a watch connoisseur, I'd say that I would personally wear the biggest watch size. You are getting stainless steel built, but a limited edition will be available as well, which will be made out of cobalt. The watch has 50 meters of IP68 water and dust resistance.

You are getting a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display, 4 gigs of storage, in-built GPS that can help you track over 100+ workout styles that the watch will be able to detect automatically and track.

In addition to that, there are some great health and fitness features, including pulse, distance, calories, speed, and SWOLF efficiency measurements. You are also getting a built-in SpO2 sensor, stress detection, as well as heart rate alerts.

The OnePlus Watch wants you to look after yourself. It will remind you to get up and move whenever it senses that you have been inactive for too long, and you also get breathing exercises that can help people with anxiety synchronize their breathing or get it in line.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the OnePlus Watch does come with the standard set of features that will allow you t make calls, check notifications. You are also getting the ability to control the OnePlus TV from the U series, including automatically lowering the volume when the call is coming or turning the TV off when the watch detects that the user has fallen asleep. This means that the OnePlus Watch is now a part of an ecosystem that the company is trying to create, which is a much-needed addition.

The OnePlus Watch sadly does not run WearOS, but it does come with RTOS, and the watch will be able to make the most of the specs by offering 14-day battery life and week-long battery life for active users. Thanks to WarpCharge, you can get a week's charge in 20 minutes.

OnePlus Watch will be available starting April 14th for a retail price of $149 and available in Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black. The watch's lugs are designed in a way that it is compatible with traditional straps or bracelet. The cobalt edition's date and price are not official now, but it will be tougher than the standard offering and will have a sapphire crystal protecting the watch face.