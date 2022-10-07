The New Galaxy S23 Leak Reveals Only a Few Color Options

Now that we are done with the Pixel 7 launch, it is time to divert our attention to the only Android device that matters -- the Galaxy S23. The new lineup is expected to come early next year and while there is not going to be a big jump in the specifications, the latest leak does suggest that the phones might come in only limited color options.

The Galaxy S23 Series to Only Be Available in Four Colors

According to a reliable source and industry insider Ross Young, the Galaxy S23 will be available in four colors. You are getting Beige, Black, Green, and Light Pink. In contrast to this, the Galaxy S22 series came in Phantom White, Phantom Blac, Green, Graphite, Gold, Cream, and even Red.

Seeing colors on the S23 Series. Has this been leaked yet? — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 6, 2022

We already know about the specs that are going to ship with the Galaxy S23 series. You are going to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the base and plus variant will most likely have a minimal camera design. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, will only bring minor changes in terms of the visuals. However, it will feature a 200-megapixel rear camera, S Pen, LTPO display, and more.

Needless to say, the entirety of the series is more of a refinement rather than a full-fledged upgrade, and for the most part, it actually is good because you are no longer seeing Samsung going all crazy with experiments.

