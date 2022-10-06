Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Go Official – Tensor G2, New and Improved Cameras, Vanilla Android and More

The wait is finally over as Google has gone ahead and unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and as expected, the devices bring almost everything that we have been hearing about for some time now. For those wondering, the phones are best suited for those who are looking for a pure Android experience.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are a lot more identical to each other than you might think. However, there are some key differences that we are going to take a look at.

The Pixel 7 Series Represents Android in its Truest Essence

Let's start with the displays; as expected, the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 do offer AMOLED displays but there are some significant differences aside from the obvious screen size. The Pro variant has a larger screen at 6.7-inch whereas the standard one comes at 6.3-inch. However, the Pro variant also offers LTPO and QHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the regular Pixel 7 tops off at 90Hz, and only has FHD+ resolution.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Specs

Specification Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Build 100% recycled aluminum frame

IP68

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 100% recycled aluminum frame

IP68

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions & Weight 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm

197g 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm

212g Display 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED

2400 x 1080p resolution

90Hz refresh rate

1400 nits peak brightness (25% higher brightness than the Pixel 6)

HDR support 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO pOLED

3120 x 1440p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Variable refresh rate support (10-120Hz)

1500 nits peak brightness (25% higher brightness than the Pixel 6 Pro)

HDR support SoC Google Tensor G2 2x ARM Cortex-X1 @2.85Ghz 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @2.35GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz

ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU

Next-gen Google custom TPU Google Tensor G2 2x ARM Cortex-X1 @2.85Ghz 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @2.35GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz

ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU

Next-gen Google custom TPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,355mAh battery

Wired fast charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with Google’s 30W USB-C brick)

Fast wireless charging support (Qi-certified)

Up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver 5,000mAh battery

Wired fast charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with Google’s 30W USB-C brick)

Fast wireless charging support (Qi-certified)

Up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Titan M2 chip In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Titan M2 chip Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS, Super Res Zoom up to 8x

50MP f/1.85, OIS, Super Res Zoom up to 8x Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 114-degree FoV

12MP f/2.2, 114-degree FoV LDAF

Video: 4K 60FPS video capture support on all cameras 10-bit HDR video capture support

Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS

50MP f/1.85, OIS Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus

12MP f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus Telephoto: 48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS

48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS LDAF

Video: 4K 60FPS video capture support on all cameras 10-bit HDR video capture support

Front Camera(s) 10.8MP f/2.2 upgraded ultra-wide selfie camera, 92.8-degree FoV, fixed focus

Larger sensor for better night-time photos 10.8MP f/2.2 upgraded ultra-wide selfie camera, 92.8-degree FoV, fixed focus

Larger sensor for better night-time photos Port(s) USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave support on select models)

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC 5G (mmWave support on select models)

4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC Software Android 13

Minimum 5 years of security updates Android 13

Minimum 5 years of security updates Other Features Google One VPN

Software features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone improvements Cinematic Blur Audio message transcription Clear calling

Google One VPN

Software features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone improvements Cinematic Blur Audio message transcription Clear calling



The camera department on the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 offer some differences; for starters, the Pro variant comes with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a feature that is missing from the standard variant. Thankfully, the rest of the specifications are the same, and you are getting a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (autofocus only on Pixel 7 Pro), and a 10.8-megapixel front camera with 4K video recording. As far as the features are concerned, the Pro version will support Macro Focus through the ultra-wide camera, along with 30x high-resolution zoom as compared to 8x high-resolution zoom. Aside from that, you are also getting features such as RealTone and Movie Motion Blur on both phones.

Moving onto the memory configuration, we are looking at 12 gigs of RAM and either 128 gigs or 256 gigs of storage for the Pixel 7 Pro. For the standard Pixel 7, you are looking at 8 gigs of RAM along with either 128 or 256 gigs of storage.

The standard variant supports wired and wireless charging; with 21W wired and 20W wireless charging speeds. The Pixel 7 has a smaller battery at 4,355 mAh. The Pixel 7 Pro is going to deliver a 5,000 mAh battery, with 23W wired fast charging, a 20W+ wireless charging. Both phones are running Google's Tensor G2, which is built upon 4nm manufacturing process, it also uses three core (2+2+4) clusters, a Tensor Processing Unit for machine learning, Google's Titan security chip is also present, allowing for a much more securer overall experience.

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also ship with in-display fingerprint scanners along with IP68 water resistance.

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available in these colors Obsidian (black), Snow (white/silver), and Hazel (green/gold), whereas the standard Pixel 7 is launching in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass. The phones will be available for preorder starting today in 17 countries and devices shipping from October 13th.

Pixel 7: 8/128GB: $599

Pixel 7: 8/256GB: $699

Pixel 7 Pro 12/128GB: $899

Pixel 7 Pro 12/256GB: $999