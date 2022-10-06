Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Go Official – Tensor G2, New and Improved Cameras, Vanilla Android and More

The wait is finally over as Google has gone ahead and unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and as expected, the devices bring almost everything that we have been hearing about for some time now. For those wondering, the phones are best suited for those who are looking for a pure Android experience.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are a lot more identical to each other than you might think. However, there are some key differences that we are going to take a look at.
The Pixel 7 Series Represents Android in its Truest Essence
Let's start with the displays; as expected, the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 do offer AMOLED displays but there are some significant differences aside from the obvious screen size. The Pro variant has a larger screen at 6.7-inch whereas the standard one comes at 6.3-inch. However, the Pro variant also offers LTPO and QHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the regular Pixel 7 tops off at 90Hz, and only has FHD+ resolution.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Specs
|Specification
|Pixel 7
|Pixel 7 Pro
|Build
|
|
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|
|Display
|
|
|SoC
|
|
|RAM & Storage
|
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|
|Security
|
|
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|
|Front Camera(s)
|
|
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2
|USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
|Stereo speakers
|Connectivity
|
|
|Software
|
|
|Other Features
|
|
The camera department on the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 offer some differences; for starters, the Pro variant comes with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a feature that is missing from the standard variant. Thankfully, the rest of the specifications are the same, and you are getting a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (autofocus only on Pixel 7 Pro), and a 10.8-megapixel front camera with 4K video recording. As far as the features are concerned, the Pro version will support Macro Focus through the ultra-wide camera, along with 30x high-resolution zoom as compared to 8x high-resolution zoom. Aside from that, you are also getting features such as RealTone and Movie Motion Blur on both phones.
Moving onto the memory configuration, we are looking at 12 gigs of RAM and either 128 gigs or 256 gigs of storage for the Pixel 7 Pro. For the standard Pixel 7, you are looking at 8 gigs of RAM along with either 128 or 256 gigs of storage.
The standard variant supports wired and wireless charging; with 21W wired and 20W wireless charging speeds. The Pixel 7 has a smaller battery at 4,355 mAh. The Pixel 7 Pro is going to deliver a 5,000 mAh battery, with 23W wired fast charging, a 20W+ wireless charging. Both phones are running Google's Tensor G2, which is built upon 4nm manufacturing process, it also uses three core (2+2+4) clusters, a Tensor Processing Unit for machine learning, Google's Titan security chip is also present, allowing for a much more securer overall experience.
Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also ship with in-display fingerprint scanners along with IP68 water resistance.
As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available in these colors Obsidian (black), Snow (white/silver), and Hazel (green/gold), whereas the standard Pixel 7 is launching in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass. The phones will be available for preorder starting today in 17 countries and devices shipping from October 13th.
- Pixel 7: 8/128GB: $599
- Pixel 7: 8/256GB: $699
- Pixel 7 Pro 12/128GB: $899
- Pixel 7 Pro 12/256GB: $999
