Menu
Company

The Motorola Razr 2022 is Here to Take on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Furqan Shahid
Aug 11, 2022
The Motorola Razr 2022 is Here to Take on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

It has been almost 3 years since Motorola revived the Razr lineup of smartphones and they brought us the Motorola Razr 2019, it was the first clamshell foldable from the company. The lineup did take a break last year but the third generation Motorola Razr 2022 is now official, and it does bring flagship specs, and enough horsepower to beat the likes of Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The phone has been unveiled alongside the X30 and S30 Pro and Motorola Razr 2022 brings the latest and greatest in hardware starting with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, you are also getting Motorola's MyUI 4.0 on top of it.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Tower of Fantasy Drops Today, But the Genshin-Like’s Devs Warn of Bugs and “Shortcomings”

The Motorola Razr 2022 Brings an Impressive Set of Specs and Takes on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Motorola Razr 2022 also comes with a 2.7-inch outer screen with a Quick View display which offers a number of capabilities like taking selfies, controlling music, checking notifications, and more. The main screen is a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a matte finish. You get access to Flex View, which allows you to partially fold the device and use two apps at the same time.

Motorola has also ditched the ugly chin that we have seen in the previous phones and given people more screen real estate and a bit more modern look.

On the back, you are getting a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS. Sadly, the Chinese press release does not give information on the 2nd sensor but we are assuming that is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that will double up as a macro camera. On the front, we have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Moto Razr 2022 will be available in China for CNY 6,000, or approximately $888. Which is cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, while delivering the same specs.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order