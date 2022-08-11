The Motorola Razr 2022 is Here to Take on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

It has been almost 3 years since Motorola revived the Razr lineup of smartphones and they brought us the Motorola Razr 2019, it was the first clamshell foldable from the company. The lineup did take a break last year but the third generation Motorola Razr 2022 is now official, and it does bring flagship specs, and enough horsepower to beat the likes of Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The phone has been unveiled alongside the X30 and S30 Pro and Motorola Razr 2022 brings the latest and greatest in hardware starting with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, you are also getting Motorola's MyUI 4.0 on top of it.

The Motorola Razr 2022 Brings an Impressive Set of Specs and Takes on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Motorola Razr 2022 also comes with a 2.7-inch outer screen with a Quick View display which offers a number of capabilities like taking selfies, controlling music, checking notifications, and more. The main screen is a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a matte finish. You get access to Flex View, which allows you to partially fold the device and use two apps at the same time.

Motorola has also ditched the ugly chin that we have seen in the previous phones and given people more screen real estate and a bit more modern look.

On the back, you are getting a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS. Sadly, the Chinese press release does not give information on the 2nd sensor but we are assuming that is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that will double up as a macro camera. On the front, we have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Moto Razr 2022 will be available in China for CNY 6,000, or approximately $888. Which is cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, while delivering the same specs.