Menu
Company

The Lord of the Rings Online Giveaway – 50 Codes up for Grabs

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 11, 2022
The Lord of the Rings Online

2022 marks the fifteenth anniversary of The Lord of the Rings Online, the MMORPG originally developed by Turbine and now supported by Daybreak's Standing Stone Games.

With the excitement around the revered fantasy IP renewed thanks to Amazon's Rings of Power TV series, The Lord of the Rings Online is also having a bit of a renaissance in terms of player activity.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Fractured Online Sandbox MMORPG Launches Next Month on Steam Early Access

Thanks to Standing Stone Games, we are able to give away fifty codes that will provide access to the following expansion and in-game perks useful to both new and existing players:

  • Fate of Gundabad Expansion

  • Mordor Expansion

  • Minas Morgul Expansion

  • Riding Skill

  • Steed of Bree

  • Small Crafting Carry-all

  • 200% XP Boost (1hr) x5

  • Skill and Slayer Deed Boost x1

  • +5000 Enhanced Reputation Supply

  • +100% Crafting XP

This custom bundle is worth around $100 and can be redeemed on the official website after you've logged into your account. The giveaway will run for a month, after which we will select the winners and contact them. Good luck!

The Lord of the Rings Online Giveaway

Going forward, The Lord of the Rings Online will soon get the Before the Shadow mini-expansion, focused on expanding content in the early portion of the MMORPG.

Before the Shadow will send players into two new regions, Swanfleet and Cardolan, as Boromir makes his way north to Rivendell ahead of the meeting of what will eventually become the Fellowship of the Ring while the Nazgûl search for “Baggins” in the peaceful land of the Shire. Players will discover the threat rising from Mordor and Saruman's Uruks as they explore the far history of Middle-earth.

Before the Shadow features questing from levels 1 to 32 in addition to four new Books for new characters. Higher level characters will see a new six-person Instance, in addition to a new Skirmish, and a Delving difficulty system that will offer new rewards and challenges.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Sci-Fi Sandbox MMORPG Dual Universe Launches Next Month

You might remember earlier claims from Daybreak's parent company EG7 that The Lord of the Rings Online would be released on consoles alongside a graphics overhaul. The developers have since confirmed to be working on the remastered graphics and UI, but nothing has been said about console ports.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order