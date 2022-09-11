The Lord of the Rings Online Giveaway – 50 Codes up for Grabs

2022 marks the fifteenth anniversary of The Lord of the Rings Online, the MMORPG originally developed by Turbine and now supported by Daybreak's Standing Stone Games.

With the excitement around the revered fantasy IP renewed thanks to Amazon's Rings of Power TV series, The Lord of the Rings Online is also having a bit of a renaissance in terms of player activity.

Thanks to Standing Stone Games, we are able to give away fifty codes that will provide access to the following expansion and in-game perks useful to both new and existing players:

Fate of Gundabad Expansion

Mordor Expansion

Minas Morgul Expansion

Riding Skill

Steed of Bree

Small Crafting Carry-all

200% XP Boost (1hr) x5

Skill and Slayer Deed Boost x1

+5000 Enhanced Reputation Supply

+100% Crafting XP

This custom bundle is worth around $100 and can be redeemed on the official website after you've logged into your account. The giveaway will run for a month, after which we will select the winners and contact them. Good luck!

Going forward, The Lord of the Rings Online will soon get the Before the Shadow mini-expansion, focused on expanding content in the early portion of the MMORPG.

Before the Shadow will send players into two new regions, Swanfleet and Cardolan, as Boromir makes his way north to Rivendell ahead of the meeting of what will eventually become the Fellowship of the Ring while the Nazgûl search for “Baggins” in the peaceful land of the Shire. Players will discover the threat rising from Mordor and Saruman's Uruks as they explore the far history of Middle-earth.

Before the Shadow features questing from levels 1 to 32 in addition to four new Books for new characters. Higher level characters will see a new six-person Instance, in addition to a new Skirmish, and a Delving difficulty system that will offer new rewards and challenges.

You might remember earlier claims from Daybreak's parent company EG7 that The Lord of the Rings Online would be released on consoles alongside a graphics overhaul. The developers have since confirmed to be working on the remastered graphics and UI, but nothing has been said about console ports.