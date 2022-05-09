The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth Goes Official

Publisher Electronic Arts have decided to return to the world of Middle-earth after being away from it for several years. Only yesterday, EA announced that it had renewed its partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises and will be working on The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth. This mobile game is currently being developed by EA Capital Games.

At the time of writing, little is known about the game aside from the fact that it is a turn-based free-to-play collectible RPG. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is going to feature collectible characters from across the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit franchises but the game does not have a release window at the moment.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a Turn-Based RPG Coming to Mobile Devices

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” said Malachi Boyle, vice president of mobile RPG for Electronic Arts. “The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters.”

EA does have some experience with The Lord of the Rings games as the company has worked on the renowned The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King as well as The Lord of the Rings: Battle for Middle-earth RTS game.

EA is definitely investing heavily in the mobile gaming industry as the company has already launched the mobile version of Apex Legends and considering how we are getting this new game from EA, things might be looking good. You can read all about the game in the press release.

Are you looking forward to playing The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth on your mobile? Let us know what your thoughts are.