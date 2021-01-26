Developer Daedalic Entertainment has been promising to release The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in 2021 for some time now, and yet, we’ve barely seen anything of the game. A few not-particularly-revealing screens and a short teaser has been it. So, ultimately, it’s not that surprising that Daedalic has announced LOTR: Gollum has been delayed to 2020.

Daedalic have also announced they’ll now be co-publishing LOTR: Gollum with Nacon (formerly Bigben Interactive), a partnership they say will help them “fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles.” Sounds like the delay is at least partly due to Daedalic wanting to get the game up to snuff on Xbox Series X and PS5. You can check out the most recent teaser trailer for LOTR: Gollum, below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum promises to expand the Tolkien universe in some interesting ways (it takes place during the largely-unexplored period between The Hobbit and LOTR) and features some promising player-choice mechanics, as your “Gollum” and “Smeagol” sides battle against each other. Here’s a quick official description for the game…

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the first video game to be born out of the new fellowship forged between Daedalic Entertainment and Middle-earth Enterprises, with scope for more new experiences in the future. This new title will remain true to the vision laid out in J.R.R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and will also explore new events and details related to Gollum’s journey. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be powered by Unreal Engine and will be localized into multiple languages so that fans from across the globe will be able to enjoy this new action adventure.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.