The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Remasters Are Still Coming to Switch, Leaker Says

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Nintendo Switch remasters are still coming to Nintendo Switch, despite the series' producer recent statement on the franchise 35th Anniversary celebrations.

VGC's editor Andy Robinson, who proved to be extremely reliable in the past, provided an update on his rumor from earlier this year, suggesting that these remasters will eventually be released.

Update on this for everyone who's now flooding my mentions: predicting dates is a fool's game and I should never have used "100%" in the original tweet. Zelda fans, sit tight. — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) June 15, 2021

Andy Robinson also suggested that these The Legend of Zelda remasters haven't been announced during yesterday's E3 2021 Nintendo Direct as it wouldn't have made much sense with Skyward Sword HD yet to release.

Correct. — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) June 15, 2021

Andy Robinson was among the first ones to talk about Super Mario 3D All-Stars, so there is no denying that he is extremely reliable. With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 scheduled for a generic 2022 release, it would make sense for Nintendo to keep these titles back and release them next year in case the next entry in the series gets delayed to the following year, which wouldn't be surprising at all, considering that major Zelda games rarely don't get delayed. Still, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in.

The next remaster coming to Nintendo Switch is the already mentioned The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which releases on July 16th. The game will come with some gameplay tweaks as well as improved visuals and more.