The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Is Coming Soon to PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, the JRPG developed by Nihon Falcom, will launch on PC via Steam on March 23rd. It had debuted on PlayStation 4 about three months ago and Francesco enjoyed it quite a lot as you can glean from the review's excerpt below.

With its solid gameplay mechanics, excellent world-building and character development, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III is an excellent Japanese role-playing and a more than worthy new entry in the long-running series. Some small flaws like slow pacing do not impact the experience as much as the lack of knowledge about the entire series do, which lessens the impact of several events and plot development. This makes Trails of Cold Steel III a game that must be played only after the previous two entries in the series have been completed.

The announcement trailer reveals the PC specific features of Trails of Cold Steel III, such as fully customizable key bindings, frame rate support for 240fps and beyond, Ultrawide screens support, Multi-Sample Anti-aliasing (MSAA) support up to 8x, Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion Plus (HBAO+), Transparency Supersampling (TRSSAA), upgraded shadows and high-quality post-processing, improved camera and unlimited draw distance, a new auto-save functionality and last but not least a customizable high-speed mode that goes up to 6x faster.

Additionally, if you purchase Trails of Cold Steel III before March 30th you will also get some free cosmetic items as bonus DLC. Below you can also find the rather tame official system requirements.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10/8.1/7 64-bit Processor: Core i3-2100 3.10 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 650 Ti DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: Onboard

RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10/8.1/7 64-bit Processor: AMD FX-8320 8-Core Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon R7 370 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: Onboard

