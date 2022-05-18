The Last of Us Remake May Be Releasing This Year – Rumor

The yet-to-be-announced The Last of Us remake could be released this year, according to rumors circulating online.

During today's episode of the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Gamesbeat's Jeff Grubb talked about the yet to be announced remake of one of the best games developed by Naughty Dog, saying that he's hearing that it is coming this year.

As The Last of Us remake has yet to be officially announced, we have to take what has been revealed with a grain of salt. If the game is indeed releasing this year, then it is quite likely that we will finally see it in action very soon.

Not much is currently known about this The Last of Us remake. Back in May 2021, a report stated that the remake won't be a simple resolution and performance upgrade in the vein of the remaster, but a game that will take advantage of the PlayStation 5 power and features.

While it would have been a lot of fun to see the world's reaction to a surprise reveal of this project, Schreier's report about what's been going on at PlayStation Studios lately spoiled it to some degree. I say to some degree because people seem to think this will basically just be in the vein of the remaster. Let's not blow expectations out of the water by hyping it up too much, but this won't be a "simple" improvement of resolution, framerate and textures. The kennel is going to really take advantage of PlayStation 5's power and features with the The Last of Us: Part II engine. Not just in terms of graphics, but a few other things as well.

The Last of Us remake has yet to be officially announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.