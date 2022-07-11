Menu
The Last of Us Remake Animator Reacts on “Cash Grab” Comment; Says He’s “in Awe of the Work”

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 11, 2022
the last of us remake tess

Sony’s senior animator on The Last of Us Remake, Robert Morrison, has taken to Twitter to comment on recent comments that the upcoming remake is just another cash grab from Sony and Naughty Dog.

Following the announcement of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Remake last month, some have been stating that the “remake” is just another cash grab attempt from Sony. Originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, the post-apocalyptic action-adventure already received the remaster treatment for PlayStation 4 back in 2014. Fast forward 8 years and the remaster is now getting another remaster on PlayStation 5. Morrison, who recently accepted a position as Senior Staff Animator at Sony Bend Studio, says that while he has no control over the game’s price, The Last of Us Remake is the most detail-oriented and crafted project that he’s been a part of in his entire career.

“Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career”, the animator wrote on Twitter. “The highest level of care and attention to detail possible.”

“The price of the game is out of my control and worth is subjective to each individual. You can decide for yourself if you want it or not. All I’m saying is I am in awe of the work that an amazing group of people did on the project. A tremendous amount of passion was put into it.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added that it’s true that he currently works for Sony, but he’s also worked for the competition, including Microsoft.

“Yes I work for Sony”, he added. “I'm very thankful for that. I've also worked as a Lead animator for Microsoft Game Studios. I've owned PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles, and also game on PC. I support all platforms and have said that many times in the past. Games are meant to be fun.”

Exciting words for sure. What are your thoughts about The Last of Us Remake for PS5? Hit the comments down below.

The Last of Us Part 1 releases on September 9.

