The Last of Us Part 1 New Trailer Provides a New Look at the Remake’s Features; Display, Speedrun, Permadeath Modes Confirmed

Francesco De Meo
Jul 22, 2022
The Last of Us Part I

A new The Last of Us Part 1 trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the highly anticipated remake of the first entry in the series by Naughty Dog.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the visual enhancements and features of the upcoming remake and interviews with Naughty Dog's co-president Neil Druckman, Game Director Matthew Gallant, and Creative Director Shaun Escayg.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Last of Us Part 1 New Gameplay Footage From Most Up-to-Date Build Leaks Online

The Last of Us Part 1 new trailer's launch has been accompanied by a new post on the Official PlayStation Blog, which reveals some additional details on the game. Alongside two different display modes for 4K resolution, 30 FPS, and dynamic 4K, 60 FPS gameplay, the remake will feature denser physics, smoother animations, AI upgrades, a host of accessibility options, and some fan-requested features like permadeath and speedrun modes:

From the art direction to the character models, the entire game has been rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation of graphical capability, allowing this game to reach the visual fidelity that the studio aspired for when crafting this experience. The PS5’s powerful hardware drives a host of visual benefits, from denser physics with tons of bumpables and chipables (bullets can now rip apart concrete and environmental objects) and cinematics now transition seamlessly to gameplay. Motion matching technology means that character animations flow more convincingly, intuitively and realistically; all adding another layer of believability to characters and their interactions with the world. Further, AI upgrades mean that characters inhabit the world in a more authentic and realistic way, such as buddy characters navigating cover to avoid enemy NPC sightlines more authentically.

The enhancements are all in the name of increasing the game’s immersion, but the improvements don’t stop there. Naughty Dog worked with their community to integrate some fan requests, including a “permadeath” mode, a speedrun-focused mode, and a host of brand-new unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie. The game also hosts 60-plus accessibility options, outpacing what the developer was able to offer with The Last of Us Part II, and includes a new Audio Description mode, ensuring that play is rewarding and inclusive for all.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, 2022. The game will launch on PC on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

