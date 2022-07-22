The Last of Us Part 1 Comparison Video Highlights Vastly Improved Facial Animations and More Complex Visuals

A The Last of Us Part 1 comparison video has been released, comparing the graphics of yesterday’s gameplay trailer to those of the original.

Plenty of leaks for Naughty Dog’s upcoming remake over the past week, and yesterday, the Sony-owned studio released an official feature and gameplay video, focusing on the visuals enhancements and the remake’s features.

Following the release of this video, YouTube channel ‘Analista De Bits’ got to work and managed to compare the included footage from yesterday’s trailer to that of 2014’s PS4 version. Without a doubt, kudos to the creator.

“I would like you to consider something about this video”, the creator of the comparison video writes on YouTube. “I had to go through most of the game, record, edit, and render it in less than 12 hours, but that's not the important thing. The important thing is that I had to go to the damn generator room at the hotel when it was 4 am here. Keep that in mind, because it's been hell.”

The video, showing the significant improvements in visual quality and facial animations, can be watched below. Be sure to check it out.

What are your thoughts about this comparison? Will you pick up The Last of Us Part 1 once it releases this September? Hit the comments down below.

Originally released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, the Last of Us was remastered in 2014 for PlayStation 4. Now, 8 years later, Naughty Dog has given the remaster another remaster treatment for PlayStation 5 (and PC).

“From the art direction to the character models, the entire game has been rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation of graphical capability, allowing this game to reach the visual fidelity that the studio aspired for when crafting this experience”, yesterday’s official blog post about the game reads. “The PS5’s powerful hardware drives a host of visual benefits, from denser physics with tons of bumpables and chipables (bullets can now rip apart concrete and environmental objects) and cinematics now transition seamlessly to gameplay. Motion matching technology means that character animations flow more convincingly, intuitively and realistically; all adding another layer of believability to characters and their interactions with the world. Further, AI upgrades mean that characters inhabit the world in a more authentic and realistic way, such as buddy characters navigating cover to avoid enemy NPC sightlines more authentically.”

The Last of Us Part 1 releases for PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, 2022. The game is also coming to PC on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.