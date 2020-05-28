The Last Guardian Movie Adaptation Rumored to Be in the Works

The Last Guardian could be getting a movie adaptation, according to film insider Daniel Richtman.

Max Borenstein, the writer of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla II - King of the Monsters, as well as the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong and the Game of Thrones spin-off, will reportedly take care of the screenplay. Production will be handled by Kevin Misher's company, presumably alongside Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, established last year specifically to add PlayStation IPs for cinema and TV.

There's no concrete information yet on the cast, other than the fact that a 12-year-old kid is being searched for the protagonist role of Boy. There'll be two new characters, according to the rumor, a husband and wife couple searching for their missing daughter.

The Last Guardian released in December 2016 for PlayStation 4 after a long and troubled development phase. Still, it was worth it in the end as highlighted in Dave's review.