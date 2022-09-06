Menu
The Google Pixel Tablet Could Share Similar DNA with the Pixel 6 Series

Furqan Shahid
Sep 6, 2022
Google announced the Pixel Tablet at the Google I/O 2022 and while the event was largely about the Google Pixel 7 series along with the Pixel Watch, it is safe to say that we know very little about the Pixel Tablet. However, we now have some new information about the upcoming Android tablet, and it might disappoint some people.

According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel Tablet will be powered by the first generation Tensor chipset that is found on the Pixel 6 series. This information was revealed through the code found in AOSP, which also revealed a number of other details about the upcoming tablet.

The Google Pixel Tablet is Going to Feature the First-Generation Tensor Chip

Sadly, the Google Pixel Tablet is actually missing some key features that are found on the best tablets around. For instance, it does not have GPS or cellular data support. This means that the tablet is not going to be for people who are looking for something that is on the higher end. This also implies that the tablet is primarily for those who are looking for something that is made to be sued at home rather than a portable device that you can use outside.

"Google’s hardware team seems to have fully embraced the idea and designed the device around that concept," Wojciechowski tweeted

 

Previously, we have heard rumors that the Pixel Tablet would function as a smart display to Google Nest Hub, except like a detachable display and the latest tip does back it up, as well.

The leak also reveals that the tablet is not going to come with a proximity or barometer sensor along with a "high-fidelity" sensor processing.

However, it is better that you should take these with a grain of salt because the official details would be revealed next year when the tablet launches. We will keep you posted about everything that we hear about the Pixel Tablet.

Do you think Google should make the Pixel Tablet a mid-ranger? Let us know what you think about the device.

