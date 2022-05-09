The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Come with a Boxier Design

Now that we are done with the successful launch of the Galaxy S22 series, all eyes are on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that will be launching in August, later this year. While we have heard a lot about the devices so far, there is not a lot of concrete information available on both of the devices. Now, a new tip finally gives us an understanding of the aspect ratio that Samsung might be going for with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to a tip from Ice Universe, the South Korean firm is going to stick to a boxier aspect ratio, giving the phone a more square off look, something that we have seen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Note devices of the past.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Have Design Elements from Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here is the tweet.

Exclusive

Internal screen ratio:

Fold4：6：5，Fold3：5：4

External screen ratio:

Fold4：23：9，Fold3：24.5：9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2022

It is worth noting that this has a higher chance of being accurate considering Ice Universe's history of leaks and tips in the past. If these aspect ratios are anything to go by, we are now looking at a phone that will be boxier. This could also mean that the design itself could be boxier but we are yet to see that.

Fold3 vs Fold4 pic.twitter.com/yqIM96qgUH — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2022

As far as other information about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is concerned, we are certain that we are not looking at a larger battery capacity this time around. The phone will bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in most of the regions this time around, and we will see a similar camera configuration as we have seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. A recent rumor also pointed out that the phone might not come with an S Pen slot but that is yet to be confirmed.

Whatever the case might be, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be ushering into a new era of foldable smartphones and if Samsung is to be trusted, we are in for something amazing.