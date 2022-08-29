Menu
Company

The Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Ditch the Curved Display and Opt for a Flat Offering

Furqan Shahid
Aug 29, 2022
The Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Ditch the Curved Display and Opt for a Flat Offering

If all goes according to plan, then the Galaxy S23 series is going to be coming out in early 2023. Sure, Samsung has just released the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold devices but that does not mean that the company is not focused on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the rest of the devices. It is safe to say that so far, we have heard enough rumors about the upcoming devices, but the one that we have is perhaps the most substantial.

The Flat Display on the Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Offer Better Durability and Ergonomics

We do know that Samsung is going to use a design that is largely similar to the one that we see on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but now we have news that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to ship with a flat display instead of a curved one.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 Are Getting Camera-Centric Update

According to the report from Ice Universe, the camera system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will remain unchanged, however, the same cannot be said about the display on the phone as it might be flat or at least have a lesser curve this time around.

Sure, it really is too early to say what the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to pack but we do know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is already what many would call 'perfect' in terms of design. So, it is safe to say that we would have to wait and see how the design turns out to be.

We are going to have to wait and see what the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to bring ot the table. However, we do have some information that the Galaxya S23 and the S23+ will largely be unchanged in terms of the design overhaul but they will get modern internals across the board.

I, for one, am more than okay with a curved display on the Galaxy S22 Ultra but I can imagine a lot of people might want a flat display. Let us know what your thoughts are on display's curvature.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order