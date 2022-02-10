The Galaxy S22 Ultra Has Insane 1,750 Nits of Peak Brightness

Samsung finally lifted the curtains off the Galaxy S22 series last night and the star of the show was of course the Galaxy S22 Ultra with all the bells and whistles, a brand new design for the S series, and most importantly, the inclusion of an S Pen. Simply put, Samsung has decided to say goodbye to the Galaxy Note and this phone proves it.

The Unpacked event was filled with exciting information, so much so that many of us missed some significant tidbits about the upcoming devices, and well, the same is with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Display on the Galaxy S22 Ultra Pulls No Punches

We all know that Samsung is known to be groundbreaking when it comes to its displays. My Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best phones in terms of displays and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is no different.

According to Samsung, the latest flagship has an impressive peak brightness of 1,750 nits and if that is not impressive, I don't know what is. In comparison, the last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra has 1,500 nits peak brightness and still manages to woo me every time I look at it.

Luckily, peak brightness is not the only thing that is impressive about the Galaxy S22 Ultra; the phone also ships with LTPO 2 panel and this new panel is able to reduce the refresh rate all the way down to just 1Hz for static content and then move all the way to 120Hz when it is needed. For comparison's sake, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with their impressive displays go as low as 10Hz when they are in static mode.

