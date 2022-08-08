The First Descendant Drops a New UE5-Powered Trailer; Beta Delayed, but Sign-Ups Available

The First Descendant, the new Nexon-developed, Unreal-Engine-5 powered, free-to-play, co-op looter-shooter (phew, that was a lot of hyphens) has dropped a new trailer. While much of it is strictly teaser-ey stuff, we do get a few brief glimpses of impressive-looking action. Nexon is promising they’ll reveal a full-on gameplay trailer at Gamescom later this month. You can check out the teaser trailer, below.

Meanwhile, on the subject of The First Descendant’s upcoming beta – it was originally scheduled for September 28, but has now been pushed back to a more vague “fall” release date. Nexon blames this delay on COVID-related disruptions. That said, while we don’t have a specific date for The First Descendant beta, interested players can sign up for it now.

Haven’t been keeping up with The First Descendant? Here’s the game’s official description…

"The player becomes a Descendant whose mission is to fight against alien invaders for the survival of humanity by protecting the Ingris continent. Experience a spectacular story while growing stronger through various missions and stories to finally discover the Descendants' secret. Feel The First Descendant’s unique atmosphere through high-quality fields developed with Unreal Engine 5 and gain a new experience of reality and Sci-Fi fantasy coexisting in one place."

4-Player Co-Op Play - Team up with other players for four-player co-op strategic battles. Each player’s amazing powers and abilities will lead to tactical battles for the win.

- Team up with other players for four-player co-op strategic battles. Each player’s amazing powers and abilities will lead to tactical battles for the win. Charming and Unique Characters - Play as different characters, each with distinctive concepts and battle styles. Characters will have customizable elements to allow players to support character decoration. Don’t miss your chance to play as twelve different characters during the closed-beta test this Autumn.

- Play as different characters, each with distinctive concepts and battle styles. Characters will have customizable elements to allow players to support character decoration. Don’t miss your chance to play as twelve different characters during the closed-beta test this Autumn. Exciting Battles, Dynamic Action, Multiple Skills, and Unique Weapons - Experience exciting battles with different characters, each with unique skill sets, free movements, and chain actions through grappling hooks, colorful firearms, and additional effects. Players create the battle style they desire!

- Experience exciting battles with different characters, each with unique skill sets, free movements, and chain actions through grappling hooks, colorful firearms, and additional effects. Players create the battle style they desire! Battle Huge Boss Monsters - Battle huge boss monsters with different appearances and abilities. Various powers and difficulties will stimulate the player’s competitive spirit as you struggle not to fall in battle. Target the boss’s gimmicks to experience a more compact and strategic team play.

Motivating Play and Growth - Equip characters with 3 guns, 4 pieces of secondary equipment, and various sub-weapons. Use and change the equipment based on the types of battles encountered. New equipment develops character growth by combining various pieces, enhancing character and firearm stats, or adding a new ability. Obtain new items through clearing scenario missions or in the world missions where cooperation is crucial. Use new items to challenge yourself with more complex tasks!

The First Descendant is in development for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. A release window has yet to be revealed.