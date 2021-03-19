The Evil Within on Xbox Game Pass PC Features First Person Mode, FOV Option and More
The Evil Within is now available on the Xbox Game Pass PC, and this version of the game comes with tons of additions not found in the Steam release of the game.
The new version of the first entry in the series developed by Tango GameWorks features a first-person mode, a new FOV option, improved interface, additional options for Camera Bob, and more.
The Evil Within on Xbox Game Pass being an enhanced version of the original PC release isn't too surprising, in light of what happened with NieR Automata. The game developed by Platinum Games is also available on Xbox Game Pass PC as well, coming with fixes and improvements that the Steam version has yet to receive.
The Evil Within launched on PC and consoles back in 2014. The game, directed by Resident Evil series creator Shinji Mikami, is considered among the finest survival-horror games of the last few years.
KEY FEATURES:
- Pure Survival Horror Returns
Shinji Mikami, the father of survival horror, is back to direct a chilling new game wrapped in haunting narrative. Tension and anxiety heighten dramatically as you explore the game’s tortured world.
- Brutal Traps and Twisted Creatures
Face unthinkable horrors and cruel traps as you struggle to survive against overwhelming odds. Turn evil against itself by using the same diabolical devices against overwhelming deadly creatures.
- Unknown Threats in an Uncertain World
Mysterious and wicked fears loom ahead in a world that warps and twists around you. Corridors, walls, doors, and entire buildings change in real-time, ensnaring players in a reality where threats can appear at any time and from any direction.
- The New Face of Horror
Experience a disturbing reality as you try to break free from warped machinations that could only exist in the most horrifying worlds. Defeat insurmountable terror and experience the ultimate thrill by discovering The Evil Within.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter