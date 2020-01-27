The EVGA 600 BQ 80 Plus Bronze Power Supply is just $44.99 after this Deal!

The EVGA 600 BQ 80 Plus bronze power supply is currently on sale at Newegg, and this power supply offers some good features for the low price tag it has presently. This 600-watt power supply provides excellent performance while keeping increasingly quiet due to the Teflon nano-steel bearing fan. This power supply also utilizes a Single +12V rail allowing for excellent power output while not compromising in rail stability and compatibility with the latest hardware.

The EVGA 600 BQ Power supply has two discounts on it currently, making this power supply just $44.99

This power supply utilizes a semi-modular design having this modular design allowing un-needed cables to be unplugged, saving space, and maximizing the case's airflow. The wires that can be removed are the two SATA connections, the PERIF1 port, and the VGA connection.

This power supply offers 85% efficiency or higher under typical loads; the integrated 100% high-quality Japanese capacitors also ensure long-term reliability. These components are cooled by the 120 mm fan, which offers an ultra-quiet operation, provided by the Teflon nano-steel bearing fan. This power supply is certified for 80 Plus certification ensures your power supply isn't turning the power into excess hear and wasting energy.

The overall dimensions of this PSU are 3.35" x 5.91" x 5.51" with a PSU length of 140 mm and a weight of 5 lbs. This power supply also offers a wide range of connections like the standard 24-pin ATX connector, one 8-pin (4+4) EPS connector, two 8-pin (6+2) PCIe connectors, six SATA connector, three Four pin peripheral connectors, and one floppy connector. EVGA's 600 BQ power supply has an MTBF (mean time between failures) is 100,000 hours; this is due to the high-quality Japanese capacitors that this power supply uses.

This power supply has a right amount of heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), and SCP (Short Circuit Protection). These protections keep this power supply running as efficiently as possible.

The Discounts

On Newegg, this power supply currently on sale for the next two days. This deal ends on Monday. This deal makes this usually $74.99 costs just $59.99, and this takes 20% (or $15) off the usual price. Along with that sale, there is currently a rebate also being offered to take another $15 off the already lowered price, making this power supply cost just $44.99 after the mail-in rebate.