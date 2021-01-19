The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Can Run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 Thanks to a New Mod

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, having been released on PlayStation 4 as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, is fully playable on PlayStation 5, but it doesn't benefit much from the console's additional power. But thanks to a new mod, the game can now run at smooth 60 FPS on the console.

The Skyrim @ 60 fps mod, developed by Wrighton, not only makes the game run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5, but it also works on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Unfortunately, the mod doesn't work too well on PlayStation 4 Pro, due to the game running at 4K resolution on the console. As an added bonus, using this mod doesn't turn off Trophies as every other mod does.

Nioh PlayStation 5 Remaster Display Options, Graphics Improvements, DualSense Support Detailed

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is the latest version of the popular RPG developed by Bethesda. This version of the game not only includes all of the DLC expansions released for the game but also introduced mod support on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of mods to the PC and consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.