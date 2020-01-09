The Division 2 Episode 3 Visits Coney Island Next Month, Won’t Include Delayed Second Raid

Back when The Division 2 launched in March of last year, Ubisoft promised a full year of additional content, including three big three big episodic updates, and they’re finally released some solid information about Episode 3. The third and final episode (for Year 1 at least) will add a location, New York’s Coney Island, as well as a new faction, 2 missions, 2 Classified Assignments, and more. Check out a quick teaser trailer for The Division 2 Episode 3, below.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from Episode 3:

Rainbow Six Siege is Giving All Players a Free Operator for Christmas

A new area, New York’s Coney Island.

The Cleaners, a New York faction from the first The Division, will return.

2 New Main Missions

2 Classified Assignments for Year 1 Pass owners

1 New Specialization (no information as of now) – Instant unlock for Year 1 Pass owners

A new Exotic, the Kameleon, an SMG that changes colors to match your surroundings.

There will be no PTS since Episode 3 is narrative content and they don’t want to spoil the new missions. Also since there are no balancing changes, they have nothing specific to test. Therefore a PTS would just delay the release.

Sounds like a pretty solid array of new stuff! Unfortunately, one thing players won’t get with Episode 3 is The Divison 2’s second raid, Foundry, which was delayed back in October. Ubisoft is now saying it will come out “sometime after” Episode 3 launches. Hopefully it isn’t too long after. Most of the Episode 3 content is available for free, although Year 1 Pass holders get a one-week headstart and exclusive access to those Classified Assignments.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Episode 3 is scheduled to drop sometime in February. Is there anybody out there still playing The Division 2? Excited to take a trip to Coney Island?