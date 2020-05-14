The Division 2 9.1 Update Fixes FPS Drops Issues, Brings NPC and AI Improvements and More

A new The Division 2 update is launching today on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing improvements and several bug fixes.

The 9.1 update introduces, among other things, first improvements to the issues causing FPS drops in Dark Zones during extractions and longer play sessions, and several bug fixes.

First improvements to the issues causing FPS drops in Dark Zones during extractions and longer play sessions.

Fixed issues that could cause the NPCs for the Saturn Manhunt and Gold King bounties to spawn past a closed gate and making them inaccessible.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to enter the Technology Laboratory in Kenly College.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to remove the Recommended Activity projects from the HUD.

Fixed an issue causing the friendly Oxidizer Chem Launcher Skill to cause damage to allied player Skills.

Fixed an issue causing the Frenzy talent to incorrectly stay active after swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue causing players on Stadia to crash when accessing the Central Aquarium Classified Assignment.

The Division 2 also brings NPC and AI improvements, nerfing some status effects and weapons, grenade throw accuracy, and more. The full update notes can be found on the Ubisoft official forums.

The balance changes in Title Update 9.1 are intended to eliminate outliers with NPC weapons, abilities and behaviours. These are specific fixes and a first pass at balancing these outliers, if further adjustments are necessary then they will be made in Title Update 10. We are also looking at global NPC balance with Title Update 10.

The Division 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.