The Crew 2 Getting 60fps PS5/XSX Updates, Handling Improvements, and More
Ubisoft’s open-world racing game The Crew 2 was released all the way back in 2018, but has continued to quietly receive steady support. Case in point, the game’s 4th Anniversary is coming up, and Ubisoft has announced a number of much-demanded features, including a 60fps boost for PS5 and Xbox Series X, improved handling, and more will be included in its Season 6 update. You can check out a trailer for the 4th Anniversary Celebration/Season 6 update, below.
Here’s a bit more detail on the new features coming to The Crew 2 for its 4th birthday…
Today, grab the legendary Saleen SR7 for 1 Crew Credit only, and in July, discover Season 6, featuring:
- 60 FPS boost on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X
- New weather and colour grading on all platforms
- Handling improvements
- A brand new campaign developed in collaboration with renowned Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg
- And more...
Ah, but that’s not all! Ubisoft has also promised a fifth year of content for The Crew 2. You can check out a video detailing some of what’s coming up, below.
The Crew 2 has delivered four years of post-launch content since its release in 2018, and the development team at Ivory Tower has no intention of stopping there. Starting this July, Year 5 will deliver three new Seasons for all players of The Crew 2 for free. New Seasons will introduce new vehicles, challenges, and rewards, as well as new ways to explore the open world of The Crew 2. Year 5 will also usher in some highly requested features from The Crew 2 community, including 60FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
The Crew 2 can be played on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Season 6, which includes the 60fps boost and other new features, launches on July 6.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter