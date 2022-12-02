The Callisto Protocol Gets New Game+ in February, More Story Content this Coming Summer

The Callisto Protocol has launched, and the reaction so far has been mixed, with technical issues on PC being a particular sore spot. That said, developer Striking Distance is still promising a full slate of post-launch content (which hopefully comes with some performance patches). According to a newly-posted post-launch roadmap, players can look forward to a New Game+ and Hardcore Mode in February and all-new story content this summer.

Six months of content coming to The Callisto Protocol beginning Feb 7, 2023, with a free update of Hardcore Mode and New Game+. More details for this and the Season Pass coming soon. pic.twitter.com/43mLjK93IP — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 1, 2022

February 7, 2023 - New Game+ and Hardcore Mode free for all players.

The Callisto Protocol Season Pass will set you back $30. Here’s a bit more info about what it includes…

Outer Way Skin Collection: Bear the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency pitted against the UJC, as you fight to survive the horrors of Callisto.

Bear the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency pitted against the UJC, as you fight to survive the horrors of Callisto. Contagion Bundle: Discover the ultimate survival horror experience with a new mode, Contagion. With reduced ammo and health drops, a customized difficulty and permadeath – there are no second chances to escape Black Iron Prison or the horrors lurking beneath the surface of Callisto. The Contagion Bundle also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection.

Discover the ultimate survival horror experience with a new mode, Contagion. With reduced ammo and health drops, a customized difficulty and permadeath – there are no second chances to escape Black Iron Prison or the horrors lurking beneath the surface of Callisto. The Contagion Bundle also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection. Riot Bundle: Venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison and battle through waves of brutal enemies. Gather credits to upgrade your weapons, or forge new ones, and survive the onslaught as long as you can in Riot, an all-new mode. The Riot Bundle also includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection.

Venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison and battle through waves of brutal enemies. Gather credits to upgrade your weapons, or forge new ones, and survive the onslaught as long as you can in Riot, an all-new mode. The Riot Bundle also includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection. Story DLC: Dig deeper into the horrifying secrets of The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. You can check out Wccftech’s full review here.