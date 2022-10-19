The Callisto Protocol Delay Debunked; 60FPS Performance Mode Confirmed by Devs

Yesterday’s rumor that The Callisto Protocol would be delayed into 2023 has been debunked by the developer.

After a listing for the upcoming survival horror seemed to suggest that the game would release in February 2023, fans expected that Striking Distance Studios would soon officially announce the game’s delay. Luckily, this isn’t the case as the studio has now taken to Twitter to confirm that the game is still releasing this year on December 2. In addition, the studio confirmed that The Callisto Protocol will feature a 60FPS performance mode – great news for fans indeed.

“We would love to inform you all that we will be shipping globally on December 2nd”, the tweet from the official The Callisto Protocol reads. “And yes, we'll have a 60 FPS performance mode.”

As covered last month, the highly-anticipated title will support ray tracing and some Unreal Engine 5 elements.

"We looked at the UE4 ray tracing solution at the time and found that for the number of shadows we wanted to create, we needed to create our own solution", Chief Technical Officer Mark James said recently. So instead we created a Hybrid Ray Traced Shadows solution that applies ray traced shadow detail to areas of the screen that matter to the overall scene quality."

"UE5 took a very different approach for lighting with Lumen that didn’t fit the internal corridor model we wanted for the game, but I’ve been very impressed with the quality of the UE5 demos so far."

He added, "As we worked to finish The Callisto Protocol on UE4 we looked at areas of UE5 that we felt would be useful for both development iteration and new console features. Epic even helped us move some of these features back into our custom-made version of the engine. There’s no big components that stand out but instead lots of smaller optimizations and workflow improvements that have helped in the final few months."

The Callisto Protocol releases on December 2nd for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.