Menu
Company

The Awakener: Risen (Previously Arise of Awakener) Shows Off Class-Based Combat in TGS 2022 Trailer

Ule Lopez
Sep 15, 2022, 03:25 AM EDT
The Awakener: Risen

Arise of Awakener is now known as The Awakener: Risen. This is a fantasy action RPG developed by a Chinese indie developer known as Taner Games. The game takes heavy inspiration from Dragon's Dogma and will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Last year, the game made its debut at Tokyo Games Show. And now, in the same stage, a new trailer was revealed.

You can watch the new trailer, which shows off some more gameplay below:

Related StoryUle Lopez
Dragon’s Dogma-inspired Action RPG Arise of Awakener Announced

The Awakener: Risen is a single-player, open-map action role-playing game set in a fantasy world based in medieval Europe. The trailer for the game showcased during Tokyo Games Show 2022 shows off four advanced fighter classes: the Warrior, Sword Dancer, Soldier, and Lancer. These classes will be available for you to use when you embark on your journey into the world of Sylvaland.

In this world, players will ride dragons, command airships, and engage in combat encounters against a collection of fantastical creatures as they take on the role of an adventurer and embark on a path of revenge and redemption. The adventurer's main goal on this quest against impossible odds is to become the "Awakened One".

Each hero offers a very particular and unique approach to combat. Of course, this also means that you will be able to access different types of equipment available for each class. What's more, you will be able to customize your warrior's appearance so you can look your best self while you're fighting off against evil creatures and riding dragons.

Previously, it was revealed that the game would be coming to PlayStation and PC. And now, it seems like there won't be a game port for Xbox or Nintendo Switch. As such, it's safe to say that  The Awakener: Risen will be a PlayStation/PC exclusive. The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in 2023.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order