The Awakener: Risen (Previously Arise of Awakener) Shows Off Class-Based Combat in TGS 2022 Trailer

Arise of Awakener is now known as The Awakener: Risen. This is a fantasy action RPG developed by a Chinese indie developer known as Taner Games. The game takes heavy inspiration from Dragon's Dogma and will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Last year, the game made its debut at Tokyo Games Show. And now, in the same stage, a new trailer was revealed.

You can watch the new trailer, which shows off some more gameplay below:

The Awakener: Risen is a single-player, open-map action role-playing game set in a fantasy world based in medieval Europe. The trailer for the game showcased during Tokyo Games Show 2022 shows off four advanced fighter classes: the Warrior, Sword Dancer, Soldier, and Lancer. These classes will be available for you to use when you embark on your journey into the world of Sylvaland.

In this world, players will ride dragons, command airships, and engage in combat encounters against a collection of fantastical creatures as they take on the role of an adventurer and embark on a path of revenge and redemption. The adventurer's main goal on this quest against impossible odds is to become the "Awakened One".

Each hero offers a very particular and unique approach to combat. Of course, this also means that you will be able to access different types of equipment available for each class. What's more, you will be able to customize your warrior's appearance so you can look your best self while you're fighting off against evil creatures and riding dragons.

Previously, it was revealed that the game would be coming to PlayStation and PC. And now, it seems like there won't be a game port for Xbox or Nintendo Switch. As such, it's safe to say that The Awakener: Risen will be a PlayStation/PC exclusive. The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in 2023.