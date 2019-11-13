The Alienware 1900R AW3418DW 34″ 120Hz G-Sync Monitor is over 52% off!

The Alienware AW3418DW is an amazing deal right now being 52% off the original price $1,349.99, this means this price of this 34" monitor is just $649.99 on Newegg.

This amazing deal takes a total of $700 off the MSRP price of $1,349.99, this makes this monitor an amazing addition to any gaming setup.

The monitor has many features such as:

120 Hz Frame rate This allows for a smooth frame rate which allows for great immersion in any game. The 120Hz frame rate is achieved by a factory overclocked on the monitor by the technicians at Alienware.

3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution The 3440 X 1440 resolution display has sharp, crystal-clear graphics with 3.68 million pixels - which is almost 2X more detail than a Full HD display.



G-SYNC monitor Nvidia G-Sync technology makes sure that there is no screen tearing when playing a game that might not support a 120 Hz refresh rate.

4ms response time The response time of this monitor being 4ms will make sure there is no ghosting on screen, which can only make you more immersed in the game!



I/O ports This monitor comes with a lot of ports A power connector Line-out Port A USB port with power charging Headphone Jack 3 x USB 3.0 Port USB upstream port HDMI Port DisplayPort

AlienFX This is a feature to allow for custom lighting effects, this monitor has four different lighting zone so that the lightning effects from your keyboard and mouse can carry over to your high-end monitor.

Iconic Design This design shows off the Alienware style allowing you to show your amazing monitor off with a polished silver finish and ultramodern design. The monitor features an ultrathin 3-sided bezel for the 34-inch screen space, the step-venting allows for easier heat dissipation and maximum performance. The monitor is also curved and has a curve degree of 1900R, this curve allows for maximum field of vision and reduced eye movement, which will help you have longer gaming sessions.



This monitor is an amazing deal at 52% making this normally $1.349.99 all the way down $649.99, If you are in the market for a new 34" monitor and have an extra $700 laying around this may just be the monitor for you!