The ABS Mage is on sale for an amazing price considering the components!

The ABS Mage M is a VR ready pre-built computer for the amazingly low price of $899.99 when you're considering all the parts included. The internals of this PC is a Ryzen 5 3600 (non-X) a Radeon RX 5700 XT, 16GB of DDR4 ram and a 512 GB SSD.

The ABS Mage is on sale for 22% off the original price of $1,149.99, which makes this VR ready PC a very affordable cost when looking at the components.

The case that these components are in is the Rosewill Spectra D100 ATX mid-tower with a tempered glass side panel. This case comes with 4 120mm fans preinstalled in a pull and push configuration.

The Ryzen 5 3600 might not be the X variant of the processor, but is still an amazing processor in its own right. With this processor most to all AAA games should run without any issue on Medium-High settings with no issues (when paired with the correct graphics card). The Ryzen 5 3600 has a base clock speed of 3.60 GHz that turbos all the way up to 4.2 GHz, along with 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes which makes this a very good midrange processor. The fact that this a 6 core 12 thread processor that has a rated TDP of 65 Watts, The current cost of this processor is $194.99 at the discounted price, initially costing $199.99.

Where this PC shines is the graphics card being a top of the line graphics card the Radeon RX 5700 XT, this card is perfect for VR being a top of the line card from AMD released this year (2019). This graphics card according to UserBenchmark.com holds its own against the RTX 2070, this shows that 5700 XT has the 14th speed ranking while the RTX 2070 has the 18th speed ranking meaning since the RTX 2070 is still currently selling for around $450 and the RX 5700 XT is selling for anywhere between $390 - $450 makes the RX 5700 XT a better card to get over the RTX 2070. Sadly though the RX 5700 XT does not currently support Ray Tracing.

The ABS Mage also comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM pre-installed into 2 out of the 4 RAM slots on the motherboard, this ram runs at the speed of 3000MHz which is great as Ryzen always runs better with faster RAM installed, rather than slower RAM being installed but more RAM overall.

This is an amazing PC for the price to performance, being just $899.99 with an RX 5700 XT is an amazing price (seeing as how the graphics card costs $400 by itself.) So if you have the spare money, or are looking to buy a pre-built system give this deal a look here.

