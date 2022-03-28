The 200-Megapixel Samsung Camera Sensor Finally Appears

Samsung decided to unveil a 200-megapixel camera last year and while the company did not reveal any availability plans on the phone, it seems like the camera is actually coming this year. However, not in a Samsung or a Xiaomi phone but instead, in a Motorola device.

The 200-Megapixel Samsung Camera Looks Like it Needs to be on a GoPro

Yes, you heard it right, the ISOCELL HP1 sensor was apparently captured on an actual phone. The phone you can see is making the rounds on the Chinese social media network Weibo as well as Twitter and it is of the Motorola Frontier. This is supposedly Motorola's upcoming flagship and to confirm further, it even has the HP1 label around the camera module. The label also mentions other specs including the optical image stabilization as well as the f/2.2 aperture.

You can have a look at the picture below.

Although the upcoming Motorola Frontier might be coming with the ISOCELL HP1 sensor, that does not mean that Samsung or Xiaomi won't be using it, provided Motorola does not have any sort of exclusivity. However, it is also important to remember that the chances of Samsung releasing a phone with this sensor are slim and there is a chance that this sensor may find its way to a more affordable phone as Samsung does so.

Whatever the case might be, I am not going to ignore just how big the sensor looks, we still have to wait and see how exactly it performs and the technology that goes behind bringing 200-megapixel pictures to reality.

Do you think the Motorola Frontier equipped with Samsung's biggest camera will be able to make a dent or will it also just fall flat on its face? Let us know.